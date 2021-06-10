Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk Break Up? All You Need To Know About The Former Duo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2017, first dated longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk in 2010 up until they broke up in 2015. The Russian supermodel then began dating Bradley Cooper the same year and is now linked with Kanye West. Here is a look at why did Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk break up and some more detail about the Irina Shayk Ronaldo relationship along with answers to some frequently asked questions such as: "How did Ronaldo meet Irina Shayk?" and "Did Irina Shayk have a child with Cristiano Ronaldo?"

Irina Shayk Ronaldo history: How did Ronaldo meet Irina Shayk?

It is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk began dating after the pair met on the set of an Armani Exchange ad in 2010. The couple was also spotted later that year in May when Ronaldo took Irina for a trip on a yacht before the start of the World Cup. The two were also reportedly engaged after Ronaldo proposed on Valentine's Day in 2011. Hence, the question is why did Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk break up despite their rumoured engagement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk and his son.. The future Ballon D'or. pic.twitter.com/E3hsjyHk3X — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) January 14, 2014

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk break up?

The Irina Shayk Ronaldo relationship is believed to have ended because the Russian supermodel reportedly did not get along with the footballer's mother. According to various rumours, Irina refused to attend Ronaldo's mother's surprise birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, neither party has officially commented upon the allegations associated with the break up.

Irina Shayk Ronaldo news: Did Irina Shayk have a child with Cristiano Ronaldo?

While there are many rumours surrounding the relationship of Irina Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps the biggest controversy is about Ronaldo's oldest son, Cristiano Jr. or Cristianinho. Cristiano Jr. was born in San Diego in 2010 when Ronaldo was dating the Russian supermodel. Ronaldo answered the speculations as to who was the mother of his child while speaking to chat show host Jonathan Ross in 2017.

Ronaldo said, "People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and never will. When Cristiano [Junior] is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has three other children. The Portugal captain announced in June 2017 that he had fathered twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, via a surrogate mother in the United States. Ronaldo's current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to Ronaldo's fourth child, Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017.