Why Did Hakim Ziyech Retire From International Football? 28-year-old Hints At AFCON Snub

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech shocked the world by reportedly announcing on Tuesday that he would retire from international football at the age of just 28.

The Moroccon international has ruled out a return to his national side after he cited that head coach Vahid Halilhodzic had lied to him regarding his participation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Why did Hakim Ziyech retire from international football?

While speaking to Abu Dhabi Sports TV, Hakim Ziyech said, "I understand them, but I will not return to the Moroccan national team and this is my final decision. It's all clear for me how things are going over there and I am focussing on what I am doing and, right now, that is my club."

The Chelsea star went on to add how Moroccon national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic had lied about his participation. "At the end of the day, it's a decision he makes and you have to respect it. All the lying that comes with it, it's, for me, clear and I will not return to the national team. I understand and feel sorry for [the fans], but that's the situation we're in," added the 28-year old.

Ziyech is believed to have had an argument with Halilhodzic after he was excluded from the national team during their AFCON campaign last month. The coach had said that the Chelsea star would not be welcomed back to the team even if his name were 'Lionel Messi.' Previously, he had accused the 28-year old of faking an injury to get out of playing in a friendly.

Al-Hilal will face Chelsea in Club World Cup semi-final

While Hakim Ziyech may not feature for the Moroccon national team ever again, he is expected to play an active role in Chelsea's World Cup semi-final match against Al-Hilal on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on February 9. The Blues qualified for the Club World Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season's UEFA Champions League finals.

Image: AP