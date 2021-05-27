Why Did Zidane Leave Real Madrid? Who Will Become New Real Madrid Manager?

A week after the Spanish media claimed that Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane told his players about his intentions to quit at the end of the season the claims have become reality. As confirmed by Real Madrid through an official statement, Zidane has resigned with immediate effect just days after the club were beaten to the LaLiga title by rivals Atletico Madrid. Here is the answer to "why did Zidane leave Real Madrid?" and "who will become new Real Madrid manager?"

Zinedine Zidane record

Zinedine Zidane has now reportedly quit the Real Madrid job for a second time after having resigned once in 2018. Los Blancos have had a disastrous season as they not only lost the LaLiga title on the final day but were also knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea in the semi-finals. However, Madrid's most humiliating defeat came in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey as they lost 2-1 to fourth-tier club Alcoyano. As a result, the LaLiga giants failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

Zidane, who returned to the Spanish capital in March 2019, replacing Santiago Solari, won his second LaLiga title in the Covid-affected 2019-20 season. However, the Zidane record as Real Madrid head coach in his first stint is even better. From January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane won three consecutive Champions League titles and also won the 2016-17 LaLiga title.

Why did Zidane leave Real Madrid?

Interesting speculations have arisen as to why Zidane left Real Madrid. For example, COPE's Manolo Lama tweeted, "Zidane is leaving Real Madrid...because he does not forgive Florentino Perez leaking that he would be charged if he was eliminated in the Champions League. Zidane does not forgive that FP permanently questioned his decisions in private" (translated from Spanish using Google translate).

Zidane se va Del Real Madrid..porque no perdona que Florentino Pérez filtrara que se lo cargaría si caía eliminado en Champions.

Zidane no perdona que FP permanentemente cuestionara en privado sus decisiones. pic.twitter.com/1ALSoeeCfO — Manolo Lama (@lamacope) May 26, 2021

Who will become new Real Madrid manager?

According to Onda Cero reporter Fernando Burgos, Real Madrid's next manager would come from a shortlist that includes former Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri, club legend Raul Gonzalez or German coach Joachim Löw. Allegri is out of a job since leaving the Serie A giants in 2019 while Raul is currently in charge of Madrid's B team. Meanwhile, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, although Madrid have been in contact with Allegri since March, he is now believed to be in talks with Juventus and Inter too. As a result, it remains to be seen who will become the new Real Madrid manager.