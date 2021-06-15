Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Not Like Coca Cola? Portugal Star's Beverage Problem Explained

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was far from pleased to see two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him as he sat for his press conference on Monday. The Portugal star is known for his extreme professionalism, and he swiftly moved the two bottles of the tactically-placed soft drink away from himself and out of view. After the 36-year-old moved the coke bottles away, he held up a bottle of water that was nearby, insisting that water was the better option. So why does Cristiano Ronaldo not like Coca Cola? Here is the reason -

The Portugal national team will start their Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday with a game against Hungary. However, Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo got ‘very upset and angry’ in Monday's pre-match press conference with UEFA Euro 2020 sponsor Coca-Cola placing their cold drinks at the table. Ronaldo, who appeared slightly uncomfortable with the cold drinks on the table, then picked up the cola bottles and moved them away before lifting a water bottle.



Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water!



He moved them and said "Drink water"



He was then heard saying “agua” (Portuguese for water) signalling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks. With his disciplined diet, Ronaldo is all set to be in peak condition as Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday. Portugal manager Fernando Santos was also present at the press conference, however, Santos did not remove the cola bottles placed on the table.

Ronaldo previously revealed that he often gets angry with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo for drinking Coca-Cola and having chips. In a tweet he posted after winning the ‘Player of the Century’ in December 2020, Ronaldo wrote: “My son has potential, We’ll see if he will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks Coke and eats crisps and it irritates me. I just want him to be the best in whatever he chooses to do. I always tell him, hard work is the most important."



Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference.



He's apparently cost them around £2million



pic.twitter.com/mUIo8IM1N3 — Football Tipster (@Footy_Tipster) June 15, 2021



The Coca Cola share price on the stock market also saw a massive dip on Tuesday, after the Cristiano Ronaldo Coca Cola comments. At the start of Tuesday, the Coca-Cola share price was at $55.71 but it then dropped to about $55.22 during mid-day.

Portugal schedule for Euro 2020: Group stage games

The Portugal national football team will begin the defence of their European championship on Tuesday against Hungary before facing Germany on Saturday, June 19. Their final group game will be played against Euro 2016 finalists France on Wednesday, June 23.

