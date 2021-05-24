Why Is Sergio Ramos Not In Spain Squad For Euro 2020? Luis Enrique Shocks Fans

Spanish national football team head coach Luis Enrique shocked La Roja fans while revealing his 24-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020. The Spanish tactician has left Real Madrid star, Sergio Ramos, out of the Spain squad Euro 2020. In fact, Enrique has not included any Real Madrid player in the national team. We, therefore, look to answer the question "Why is Sergio Ramos not in Spain squad for Euro 2020?"

Luis Enrique announced his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 on Monday morning with the 24-man list called up for national duty that did not consist of Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid star has been a constant feature for La Roja, making over 180 appearances for the Spain national team, winning two European Championships and one World Cup. However, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain has been deemed unfit for the upcoming tournament with the centre back struggling with injuries throughout the campaign, making just seven appearances for Real Madrid in 2021.

Last week, the Spanish head coach had hinted about playing the tournament that was delayed by a year due to a pandemic without their regular captain with injuries keeping Ramos on the sidelines. On Monday, the former FC Barcelona head coach has confirmed the news that La Roja are set to play their major tournament without Ramos in the Spain squad for the first time since Euro 2004.

Apart from Ramos, no other Real Madrid player could manage to get a national call up with the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio missing out on a Euro 2020 berth despite some solid performances for Los Blancos across the 2020/21 season. Luis Enrique has taken some bold decisions to include the likes of Eric Garcia over Nacho Fernandez with Adama Traore and Pablo Sarabia also getting the nod ahead of Iago Aspas.

Brighton's Robert Sanchez and Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon are also set to join David Gea to fill up the goalkeepers' slots with Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga missing out from the national team setup for Euro 2020. Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte has also been included in the Spain squad Euro 2020 for the first time since he decided to switch nationalities and feature for Spain rather than France earlier last month.

Spain squad Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta,

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago, Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Fabian

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Who will be Spain captain Euro 2020?

With regular captain Sergio Ramos missing from the Spanish squad for the Euro 2020, FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets could take charge of the national team and don the captaincy armband, which would make for another bold decision from Luis Enrique as the national team has not had a Catalan captain in its history. Manchester United's shot-stopper David de Gea also features as a solid candidate with Koke also in the mix for captaincy.

Spain fixtures list Euro 2020

La Roja are set to square off against Portugal in an international friendly ahead of their Euro 2020 tournament opener where they lock horns against Sweden on June 14. The 2010 World Cup winners are set to host Poland in their next group league match with their last league game set to be played against Slovakia.