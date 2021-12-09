Why Is Tottenham's UEFA Europa Conference League Match Against Rennes Postponed?

Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) clash against Stade Rennes has been postponed after several players and members of the backroom staff tested COVID positive.

The clash was supposed to take place at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, December 9. As things stand in Group G of the UECL table, Rennes lead with 11 points and have confirmed their place in the competition's knockout stages. Meanwhile, Spurs are in second with seven points and are level with third-placed Vitesse.

Why is Tottenham vs Rennes postponed?

Tottenham Hotspur released an official statement to confirm that their UECL game against Rennes will not take place at the scheduled time and explained their discussions with the health authorities. The statement read,

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club. Discussions are ongoing with UEFA, and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course. Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the Club has been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff. All other areas of the Training Centre remain operational."

We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club.



Full statement ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 8, 2021

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is worried about COVID situation

While speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said,

"Eight players and five members of staff, but the problem is that every day we are having people with COVID. People that yesterday wasn't positive, today was positive, and we continue to have contact with people that we think are negative but the day after become positive. This is a serious problem. "It is a pity because I think that during the press conference, I am here to talk about football, about the next game and not about COVID, but the situation is serious. "Every day, we are having a positive [test]. Today, one player and one member of staff. I think the worst [thing] is we don't know and we continue to have contact with people that the day before was negative. For sure, this is not a good situation. "We had a training session, we prepare the game against Rennes but it is very difficult. At the end of the training session again, one player positive, another member of staff is positive. Tomorrow, who? Me? Another player? Another member of staff? And we continue this way."

UK reports claim that Tottenham is also keen on postponing their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as the COVID outbreak is worsening by the day. Since the English league is more flexible than UEFA, it will not be a surprise to see them rescheduling more games.