Will Cristiano Ronaldo Make His Al-Nassr Debut Vs Ettifaq? Here's A Major Update

Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr took to their official social media handles on Saturday and provided a major update about five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The club informed to the football fans that the 37-year-old is all set to make his debut for the club during the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Ettifaq on Sunday. Ronaldo has served a two-match ban on him by the English Football Association and is now lined up for his Al Nassr.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Ettifaq, Al Nassr said, “The entire world is awaiting. All eyes are on #AlNassr tomorrow, Sunday. Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club @AlNassrFC “. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo completed his transfer to Al Nassr earlier this month had to wait for his debut due to FA’s ban over him.

Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club @AlNassrFC 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/VnKGDLievb — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 21, 2023

Ronaldo was banned by the FA for an incident involving an autistic fan at Goodison Park in April. He was handed a two-game suspension due to a punishment by the FA for slamming an Everton supporter’s phone out of his hand. Prior to joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo had a bad fall out with Manchester United as the player lashed out at the club in a bomb-shell interview with Piers Morgan. United and Ronaldo then mutually terminated his contract, which paved the way for his move to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo met Lionel Messi in the star-studded Riyadh XI vs PSG match

Meanwhile, Ronaldo played his first match in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Nassr earlier this week. He featured in the Riyadh XI squad that hosted Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in Riyadh for an exhibition match. Interestingly, Ronaldo netted a beautiful brace playing his first game after moving to the country. Football fans around the globe were left in awe during the match as Ronaldo met his longtime rival, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

It is pertinent to mention that Messi and Ronaldo are seen as the biggest modern-day rivals of football. They played against each other in the LaLiga for years and reached the epitome of success with their respective teams. Alongside Messi, Ronaldo was also seen interacting with star footballer Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos.