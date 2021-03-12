Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Real Madrid? Superstar's Agent Provides HUGE Update

Italian giants Juventus had roped in football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with the hope of clinching the Champions League title. It's been three years since the arrival of the Portuguese forward and Juventus have struggled to move past the quarter-final in the Champions League. Their recent exit following the defeat against FC Porto has now cast doubts over his future at the Allianz Stadium with the latest Ronaldo transfer news reports now claiming that a return to Real Madrid is very much possible for the ace footballer.

Ronaldo transfer news: Return to Real Madrid on cards?

According to a sensational report by El Chiringuito TV, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been in constant contact with the defending LaLiga champions over a possible return to Bernabeu next summer. The talks have reignited after reports from Italy revealed that Juventus are keen on rebuilding their squad from the scratch.

Manager Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he will continue beyond the current season despite the team's struggling form under him. It is also being suggested that Juventus will not force the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay if in case he wants to leave the club. Notably, his contract with the Bianconeri runs until the summer of 2022.

Ramos speaks on Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid

Indeed, both Real Madrid and Ronaldo seem to have suffered from the departure in 2018. And Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has spoken on the same on Twitch. The 34-year-old Spain international has insisted that letting Ronaldo leave has turned out to be a loss for the club as well as the player.

Sergio Ramos to @IbaiLlanos : “Letting Cristiano Ronaldo go has been a loss for both Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo” — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 11, 2021

Ronaldo established himself as the greatest football star of the club for Los Blancos, ending up as the club's all-time top scorer during his nine-season stint with the club. His time in LaLiga was marked by intense and heated rivalry with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry resulted in a combined 11 Ballon d'Or titles, apart from several accolades between the two.

Interestingly, Messi's Barcelona were also shown the exit door from the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parc des Princes outfit won the two-legged fixture with a 5-2 scoreline. Notably, this will be the first time in over 16 seasons that neither Messi nor Ronaldo will participate in the quarter-final of the European club competition. It could also mean that the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry, which fans look forward to, could be rekindled soon in the LaLiga.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals the most among Juventus players this season

This season, Ronaldo has strived hard individually, ending up as the best player statistically under Pirlo. The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth stands at $500 million as per Celebrity Net Worth and the player has justified his riches even in Juventus as he has struck 27 times in 32 games across all competitions this season. His side next play Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

