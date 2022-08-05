Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start Manchester United’s PL Opener? Erik Ten Hag Has 4-word Reply

Following all the drama, speculations and rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the past few months, all the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

During this time, several reports have suggested that the Portuguese international is not happy at Old Trafford and is keen on moving elsewhere. With Ronaldo's future still up in the air, here is a look at what Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag had to say when he was asked whether the 37-year-old would feature in the club's opener or not.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start against Brighton?

When Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Dutchman responded, "We will see Sunday". While the 52-year-old believes that it is unfair that all the spotlight has been on the Portuguese international, he did not hesitate to slam Ronaldo for leaving the field early during the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

After the first 45 minutes of the match, Ronaldo and several other players left the field. Speaking of the 37-year-old leaving the field early, Ten Hag said, "Now I have to point – those who left but there were many players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano and that is not right. So I think then do your research and make out many players left, that was what was said. Good, but I don’t understand what is the relation. He was part of it. Again, there were a lot of players."

The Dutchman then went on to comment upon Ronaldo's position at the club amidst all the rumours by stating, "I’m really happy. I told you before, we plan with the season (with him). We have a top striker and I’m really happy he’s here, he’s in the squad and we stick to that plan."

He concluded his remarks by adding, "I’m satisfied with the whole team. We’re working good, good culture, and Cristiano is working really tough and hard."