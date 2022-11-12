Will FIFA World Cup 2022 Be Neymar's Last? PSG Star Drops Massive Hint

A few days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is set to begin in Qatar, star winger Neymar has dropped a massive bombshell about his future for Brazil. The 30-year-old, who has scored 75 goals in 121 appearances for his national side, could be playing his last World Cup this year.

Neymar drops huge hint over international future

In his latest interview, Neymar seems to have hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar could be his last tournament for Brazil. While speaking to Globo, the 30-year-old said, "I'll play like it's the last. I talk to my father. We always talk to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow."

On being asked if he will play at another FIFA World Cup, the PSG star replied, "I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me." Brazil head coach Tite is set to step down after the FIFA World Cup 2022, with his replacement yet to be revealed.

Brazil has been the most successful country with five World Cup titles but is yet to lift the trophy since 2002. If this is indeed the last time Neymar would play in this competition, he would hope to try his best to end his nation's two-decade drought of failing to lift the trophy. And the trophy is not the only thing that the PSG star is chasing as he is also just two goals behind Pele from becoming Brazil's joint top-scorer.

Speaking of achieving this massive feat, Neymar added, "It's more than I imagined than I dreamt. I never thought about numbers. I never wanted to overtake anyone or break a record. I always just wanted to play football. Pele is the reference. Pele is football. Pele is practically everything to our country. The respect and admiration I have for him is enormous."