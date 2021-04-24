Will Harry Kane Play In The Carabao Cup Final? Latest Update On Tottenham Striker's Injury

Tottenham will square off against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, April 25 in the 2020/21 Carabao Cup final. The game between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Spurs striker Harry Kane will feature against Pep Guardiola's side after he returned to individual training on Friday.

Harry Kane injury update: Star forward returns to individual training ahead of Carabao Cup final

Harry Kane scored both of Tottenham's goals in their 2-2 draw against Everton last Saturday but the Englishman suffered a knock on his ankle in the final few minutes of the game. Kane was then subbed off in injury time but didn't need crutches as he made his way off the pitch. Reports later stated that Kane injured his ankle and it was suggested that he would return to action in at least "two or three weeks".

However, it seems that Kane has stepped up his recovery ahead of the EFL Cup final on Sunday. The 27-year-old was pictured training alone at Spurs' training ground, sparking rumours that he could return to action sooner than expected.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, after Kane returned to individual training at Tottenham, interim manager Ryan Mason said, “Harry is a top professional. We’re taking it hour by hour, seeing how he feels. What we are not going to do and what Harry is not going to do is put his body on the line if he does not think it is suitable.

Mason insisted that Spurs wouldn't want to put Kane in an uncomfortable position “We are never going to put Harry in that position, absolutely not. We will see how he is tomorrow and we can make a decision from there. It is a combined effort. How does the player feel? What do the medics say?”

Will Harry Kane play in the Carabao Cup final vs Man City?

Although Kane returned to individual training on Friday, it's unlikely that he will start against Man City. However, given that the game provides Spurs with an opportunity to end their 13-year trophy drought, some reports have stated that Tottenham might restrict the England captain to make an appearance from the bench if required. Kane has scored a total of 26 goals for Tottenham in all competitions this season.

He is also the leading scorer in the Premier League with 21 strikes to his name. Kane has also chipped in with 15 assists this campaign and plays an imperative role in Spurs' attack. There is still no confirmation on Kane playing against Man City and it now remains to be seen whether the North London outfit opts to risk their talismanic forward for the weekend game.

Where to watch Carabao Cup final in UK? Man City vs Tottenham live stream details

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Sky Sports. The Man City vs Tottenham live stream will be available on the Sky Go app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Carabao Cup final time in UK

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM BST.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram