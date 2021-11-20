Will Jesse Lingard Leave Manchester United? Star Midfielder Drops Big Transfer Hint; Check

Jesse Lingard was once a regular feature in the Manchester United playing 11, however, in the current scenario, the midfielder has failed to get ample game time despite encouraging words from manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer. The 28-year-old is now in his final year of the Manchester United contract and with talks breaking down, Jesse Lingard has dropped a major hint about his next move.

Jesse Lingard transfer: Manchester United star drops major hint

While Ole Gunner Solskjaer has said that Jesse Lingard is an important member of the squad, the Manchester United academy graduate took to social media and put a post from his playing days at West Ham. Jesse Lingard played for West Ham after being loaned by Manchester United. The England player had a great season with the Hammers following which it was believed that he will be able to break into Manchester United playing 11.

Jesse Lingard Manchester United still has seven months to wind down but the player has no plans to restart negotiations with Manchester United after starting just one match so far this season which was in September's Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham. With very little time left before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lingard is looking to find regular first-team football to win back his place in the England squad. According to ESPN, Manchester United's initial contract offer was below the terms of his existing deal in which promises were made about him being the central figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans this season.

Clubs interested in buying Jesse Lingard

According to the report, a host of European clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona and Italian club AC Milan have registered an interest in signing Jesse Lingard once his current contract with Manchester United runs next summer following which he will be free to sign for any club. A host of Premier League clubs have also shown interest with West Ham trying to bring back their best player from last season while Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton have also shown their interest. Jesse Lingard's last stint with West Ham saw him score nine goals in 16 games to earn a place in Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Image: Manchester United/ Instagram