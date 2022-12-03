Will Klopp Replace Flick After Germany's World Cup Horror? Liverpool Boss' Agent Replies

2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany had yet another horror run at this year's edition of the World Cup as they were knocked out in the group stages for the second consecutive time. Even though Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 in their final game, it was not enough to progress to the knockout stages.

With Germany having yet another disastrous run at the FIFA World Cup, there are widespread speculations that Hansi Flick will be replaced. Amid these speculations, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has emerged as the top candidate to replace the 57-year-old.

Will Jurgen Klopp replace Hansi Flick as Germany's coach?

Amid the rising speculations that Jurgen Klopp can potentially replace Hansi Flick as the German national team coach, the Liverpool coach's agent, Marc Kosicke, has opened up on the 55-year-old's future. While speaking to Sky Germany, Kosicke said, "This is a media topic. Jurgen has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it."

While the quality of Germany's current squad may not be as good as the quality of the 2014 team that went on to win the FIFA World Cup, it is fair to say that very few may have expected them to get knocked out in the group stages. Germany began the group stages on the back foot as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Japan.

Flick's side then had a 1-1 draw against Spain before ending their tournament with a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica. While Japan surprisingly won the group with two wins and a defeat, Spain (+6) edged out Germany (+1) because of a better goal difference after both teams finished level on points (4).

Speaking of the disappointing exit, Flick said (as quoted by AP), "I think ultimately the sum of everything contributed to us being eliminated. We had enough chances, whether in the first half or the first 60 minutes of the game against Japan or even at the end against Spain when we had another huge opportunity. You really have to take those chances."