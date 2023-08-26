Will Lionel Messi Make His MLS Debut Against NY Red Bulls? Coach Martino Gives An Update

In his debut month with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has captivated global fans by notching 10 goals and securing the Leagues Cup championship for his club by winning eight consecutive matches. Messi also won the Golden Boot in the competition and helped his team win a place in the US Open Cup final. However, the Argentine icon faces a formidable task as he navigates his resurgent team, dressed in distinctive pink, out of the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings' basement and into playoff contention.

Messi recently helped Inter Miami win its maiden Leagues Cup title

Messi also helped his team secure a place in the US Open Cup final

Messi is yet to make his Major League Soccer debut for Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach opens up on Messi's participation in next match

Following a break for cup tournaments, Inter Miami resumes MLS action against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, marking Messi's league debut — assuming he takes the field. Coach Tata Martino has indicated that Messi, along with several other key players, might require rest following a strenuous schedule. Amid a series of three road matches in 12 days, the team has another trio of games within the next nine days, beginning with the Red Bulls clash.

“Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit and from this point forward, we will have to evaluate how we approach these next three games. We will see after training [Friday night], after we talk to the players. They have been resting since the Cincinnati game, with just a light training session at the hotel,” Martino said.

Inter Miami's undefeated record in cup games since Messi's arrival contrasts with their current last-place standing in the MLS Eastern Conference points table. The David Beckham co-owned team, however, will find it difficult to make a comeback as they are currently placed 15th on the table with five wins in 22 matches.

The challenge ahead is substantial, but a dramatic turnaround can't be ruled out. Former England footballer Wayne Rooney helped DC United make a significant transformation in 2016 when he first arrived at the club. He took the franchise to the knockout stage. Inter Miami fans are also expecting Messi to inspire a similar turnaround for the club this season. After the New York match, Miami will play against Nashville and LAFC on August 31 and September 4, respectively.

