Will Lionel Messi Renew Paris Saint-Germain Contract? Here's An Important Update

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is looking to open talks with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi regarding a potential renewal of his contract with the club. This comes after reports emerged linking Messi to rumours of a probable return to his boyhood club Barcelona following the expiration of his contract with PSG. As per reports, PSG are now looking at Messi's contract situation as an urgent matter and are looking to start talks with the 35-year-old.

According to L’Équipe, Messi is not willing to extend his contract with PSG until at least the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ends in December. There is an option in Messi's contract to extend it further by a year but the Argentine forward wants to wait for the World Cup to end before taking a decision on the same.

Messi's contract is set to expire this summer. As per the report, PSG are willing to offer Messi a two-year contract extension should his performance level remain the same till the World Cup.

Messi has played a total of nine matches for PSG in the 2022-23 season, including one each in the UEFA Champions League and Trophee des Champions. Out of the seven games that Messi has played in the Ligue 1, he has scored three goals and provided seven assists. Messi has scored one goal in Trophee des Champions but is yet to find the back of the net in the Champions League.

Messi equals Ronaldo's record

Messi recently equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible UEFA Champions League record as he became the fourth player to play in 19 editions of Europe's elite club competition. Messi made his Champions League debut against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2004-05 season and has not missed the competition since. The Argentina skipper won the tournament on four occasions while playing for Barcelona.

Messi excluded from Ballon d'Or shortlist

Meanwhile, Messi was excluded from this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist. Despite his staggering achievements, France Football excluded the seven-time winner from this year's 30-man shortlists due to a change in criteria. The most notable change in the criteria this year was that the Ballon d'Or award would be handed out on the basis of a player's performance over the past season rather than the calendar year.

