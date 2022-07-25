Will Lionel Messi Return To Barcelona? Joan Laporta Makes Big Statement On PSG Forward

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has revealed that the doors are still open for Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona in future. Lionel Messi's Barcelona journey ended last season after the club were unable to renew his contract. Following the departure, Argentina forward eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal with one season already gone having won Ligue 1 title.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona next season?

During an interview with ESPN, Barcelona club president, Joan Laporta in his statement said that Lionel Messi's 'chapter' at the club is 'not over' and considers it his responsibility to ensure the forward has a 'more beautiful ending' at Camp Nou. He said, "Messi was everything. To Barca, he's been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me, he's only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, and coaches."

It was during Laporta's tenure that Lionel Messi ended his association with Barcelona where he won six Ballon d'Or titles. He added, "As president of Barca, I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barca, and on a personal level, I think I owe him. I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to ... find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

PSG keen to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Earlier Spanish media outlet MARCA reported that PSG has contacted Messi’s camp regarding a contract renewal for one more year considering the financial rewards he brings to the club. The report states that while Messi hasn't been presented with an official contract offer yet, the club is showing its willingness to make it happen. As per the report, the Argentine's idea is to wait until after the FIFA World Cup after which he will take some time to analyze his future. The report also states that the 35-year-old wants to not only assess his physical condition but also wants to see his state of mind and how motivated he will be going forwards.