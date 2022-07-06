Will Mauricio Pochettino Return To Premier League After Exiting PSG In Under 18 Months?

Argentine football manager Mauricio Pochettino ended his spell as the manager of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, which followed the appointment of Christophe Galtier for the managerial role. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager joined PSG in January 2021 and ended his contract with the club, a year earlier than it was supposed to end. He became the fourth PSG coach after Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc to be fired by the club since 2016.

Will Mauricio Pochettino return back to Premier League?

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old Argentine is reportedly eyeing a move back to management in the Premier League, following his exit from PSG. Pochettino helped PSG to win the French Cup 2020/21, French Super Cup 2020/21, and the Ligue 1 2021/22 title, but failed to take the team through to UEFA Champions League glory. However, as per a report by The Sun, Pochettino might return to Premier League for his next job.

It is being reported that Pochettino even retained his home in London after getting sacked by the Spurs in 2019. Having said that, Pochettino is unlikely to return to his former club, as their current manager Antonio Conte is doing a good job so far. It is pertinent to mention that Pochettino had the chance of leaving PSG when Manchester United held talks with him earlier this year.

Pochettino was seen as the frontrunner to become the full-time manager of United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing, but he chose to reject the approach. This resulted in United appointing Dutch manager Erik ten Hag to the position. As of now, there no EPL teams needing a manager, and he might have to wait for a while if he wants to return to English football.

'Proud to finish as league champions,' says Mauricio Pochettino

Following his exit from PSG on Tuesday, Pochettino took to his official Instagram handle and posted a long message, with some pictures of his time at the Parc des Princes. “I want to wish everyone @psg the very best for the future – the owners, the board, the players, all the staff and the supporters,” Pochettino said. He thanked the club Chairman & CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi for giving him the chance to be a part of the club as a coaching staff.

“We enjoyed some amazing moments and big wins all together and, as a coaching staff, with every experience we always take learnings to advance our evolution for the future. We are proud to finish as league champions at a club that has meant so much to me and my family, from my time here as a player and a captain, and now as a coach,” Pochettino added. Former Saint-Étienne, Lille and Nice head coach Christophe Galtier will now take over the baton of PSG.

