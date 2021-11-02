Will PSG Striker Lionel Messi Play Vs RB Leipzig? Here's What We Know So Far

According to media reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain have received a major blow ahead of their trip to Germany with striker Lionel Messi set to miss his team's Champions League group stage clash against Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Lionel Messi is out of the PSG squad for their Champions League match against RB Leipzig. His injury has not been aggravated and he will be ready for next week. This via @gastonedul. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 1, 2021

Leo Messi no está citado por Champions. Es por precaución. No se agravó su lesión muscular. Va a estar bien para la próxima semana. pic.twitter.com/Eu8XjkbPEi — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) November 1, 2021

The Argentina international featured in PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday but was substituted by Mauricio Pochettino's at half-time and at the post-match, the manager revealed injury concern as the reason behind the substitution. "We have to wait, we were with the doctors at half-time, it’s a precaution, he couldn’t continue. We hope that’s not a big deal." said the manager.

As for PSG, the team will be looking to win and move one step closer to qualification to the Round of 16 when they lock horns with RB Leipzig on Wednesday (Thursday, November 4, 12:30 AM IST).

Will Messi play vs RB Leipzig?

While there is no official confirmation ruling out Messi, the star striker is carrying an injury that might not allow him to take the field and those covering the developments have reported that the medical team is yet to take a final call, but it is highly unlikely that the player will be a part of the traveling team.

The 34-year-old hasn't scored or assisted in the Ligue 1 so far but has managed three goals in the Champions League. The striker first netted for PSG during their 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in September and followed that up by scoring a brace during his sides' 3-2 win against RB Leipzig last month.

PSG, however, possesses a strong team and will hope the absence of Messi will not make a huge difference to them. The club has spent a lot of money on several player transfers and wages and is now seen as one of the best sides in Europe. However, the team needs to find success in the Champions League if they are to be considered a world-class team beyond paper.

