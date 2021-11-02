Last Updated:

Will PSG Striker Lionel Messi Play Vs RB Leipzig? Here's What We Know So Far

While there is no official confirmation ruling out Lionel Messi, the star striker is carrying an injury that might not allow him to take the field

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Lionel Messi

Instagram/Paris Saint-Germain


According to media reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain have received a major blow ahead of their trip to Germany with striker Lionel Messi set to miss his team's Champions League group stage clash against Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The Argentina international featured in PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday but was substituted by Mauricio Pochettino's at half-time and at the post-match, the manager revealed injury concern as the reason behind the substitution. "We have to wait, we were with the doctors at half-time, it’s a precaution, he couldn’t continue. We hope that’s not a big deal." said the manager.

READ | 'Sacked the Tottenham way': Spurs fans react to Nuno Santo's exit, look ahead wearily

As for PSG, the team will be looking to win and move one step closer to qualification to the Round of 16 when they lock horns with RB Leipzig on Wednesday (Thursday, November 4, 12:30 AM IST).

Will Messi play vs RB Leipzig?

While there is no official confirmation ruling out Messi, the star striker is carrying an injury that might not allow him to take the field and those covering the developments have reported that the medical team is yet to take a final call, but it is highly unlikely that the player will be a part of the traveling team. 

The 34-year-old hasn't scored or assisted in the Ligue 1 so far but has managed three goals in the Champions League. The striker first netted for PSG during their 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in September and followed that up by scoring a brace during his sides' 3-2 win against RB Leipzig last month.

READ | What happened to Lionel Messi? PSG megastar subbed out at halftime against Lille

PSG, however, possesses a strong team and will hope the absence of Messi will not make a huge difference to them. The club has spent a lot of money on several player transfers and wages and is now seen as one of the best sides in Europe. However, the team needs to find success in the Champions League if they are to be considered a world-class team beyond paper. 

READ | PSG to terminate Sergio Ramos' contract? What's the reason behind this dramatic turnaround

(Image: Instagram/Paris Saint-Germain)

READ | PSG's Lionel Messi hits back at Barcelona President Joan Laporta's claims; 'they hurt me'
Tags: Lionel Messi, RB Leipzig, Champions League
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com