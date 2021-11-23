Will Sergio Ramos Make His Debut Against Manchester City? 35-year Old Named In Squad

PSG's summer signee Sergio Ramos could make his debut for the club in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City on Wednesday night, four months after joining from Real Madrid. In the same transfer window, the Ligue 1 giants surprised everyone as they also signed the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The former Los Blancos star was named in PSG's squad that is set to travel to the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester City vs PSG game is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 25.

Sergio Ramos named in PSG's squad ahead of Manchester City clash

Spanish centre-half Sergio Ramos has had a difficult few months since he joined the club in the 2021/22 summer transfer window, as he has been suffering a calf injury that has prevented him from making his debut. The 35-year old played his last official game on May 5 when Real Madrid were defeated by eventual champions Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Will Sergio Ramos play against Manchester City?

Although Sergio Ramos is named in the squad, it is unlikely he will compete against Manchester City considering PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino's statements. In his pre-match press conference, the Argentine coach said, "I don't know. It is important to see his progress. One thing is to be able to train, and it's another to be at the level to be competitive, it is not the same."

Manchester City vs PSG team news: Sergio Ramos could feature

PSG have a relatively full-strength squad as only Julian Draxler and Rafinha are currently suffering from injuries. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City does seem to have a few more concerns. The Citizens will be without Ferran Torres who is recovering from a fractured foot. Meanwhile, there are also doubts about the availability of Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they both missed the game against Everton on Sunday.

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe