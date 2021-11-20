Will Sergio Ramos Play Against Nantes? Coach Mauricio Pochettino Gives Major Injury Update

Former Real Madrid defender and club legend Sergio Ramos started a new chapter in his career after signing for French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer alongside Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnaruma. While his fellow signings have gone on to make their debut for the club, Sergio Ramos has been sidelined by the injury. However, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has recently provided an update on Sergio Ramos which could delight PSG fans.

Sergio Ramos injury: Is Sergio Ramos playing PSG vs Nantes match?

Talking about Sergio Ramos injury the defender was sidelined for months due to a thigh injury, however, he has now returned to training which is a positive sign for PSG. Ahead of the PSG vs Nantes match on Saturday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed how his defender's recovery was coming along.

He said in a press conference, "Today, he trained well with the group and I believe he will be able to make the game but I cannot be totally sure just yet. He is training well. He has been involved in three group sessions now and is showing progress". He further said, " We will see tomorrow whether or not he is in the team. A world champion like him, such a competitive character, it is difficult to maintain his level of output without getting game time. But he is working very hard and he has a very strong will."

Sergio Ramos time at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid after joining Los Blancos from Sevilla back in 2005. He went on to become as one of the top defenders in the world during his time at Real Madrid while winning a number of trophies. He was considered a leader both on and off the pitch by players and fans alike.

The former Real Madrid captain led the club to 22 major trophies during his spell at the Bernabeu. The title won by Sergio Ramos included five La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups, two Copa del Rey titles, and four Spanish Super Cups, making him one of the most decorated Real Madrid players of all time.

Image: PSG/ Instagram