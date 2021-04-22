Will Super League Teams Be Punished By UEFA? All 12 Teams Await Decision On Sanctions

Plans of the European Super League shook the footballing fraternity on Sunday evening as the top 12 European clubs decided to form a breakaway "elite league". However, things did not pan out well as the "Big Six" Premier League teams withdrew from the project on Tuesday. Following the English team's announcement, we look to answer the question: "Will Super League teams be punished by UEFA?"

What is the European Super League saga?

12 of the biggest football clubs across Europe joined hands to become the founding members of the European Super League. The "Big Six" Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur — got involved in the project. They were accompanied by three Italians teams — Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale — while three Spanish teams — Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona — completed the list of the founding members of the new competition.

The announcement on the formation of the Super League news spread like wildfire as fans, former stars and players collectively voiced their opinion against it. Soon, all the founding members of the European Super League received heavy criticism as the UEFA, the FA and various governing bodies aimed to stop the formation of such a competition.

Is Super League cancelled?

The formation of the European Super League led to various protests by fans, players and stakeholders of the game from all across the world. After receiving such heavy backlash from the world of football, the Premier League teams finally fell to the intense criticism and decided to back out from participating in the European Super League on Tuesday.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are set to LEAVE the #SuperLeague after Manchester City. ðŸš¨ðŸš«



The process to withdraw has just begun. Work in progress with legal team for the English clubs. âš ï¸ #MUFC #CFC #AFC #MCFC #THFC #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

The falling of Premier League's Big Six teams created a domino effect as teams from other countries also started to withdraw. As most of the teams backed out of the competition, the Super League was officially suspended. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is also the chairman of the European Super League, has claimed that the breakaway competition is not dead and can be considered to be on standby for the time being.

#SuperLeague has been officially SUSPENDED ðŸš¨ðŸš«



- English clubs have left (Chelsea too, official soon).

- Inter have left, AC Milan are set to leave.

- Juventus and Spanish clubs: waiting for official position.



The whole #SuperLeague has been stopped to “reshape the project”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

Will Premier League clubs face punishment?

The announcement of the European Super League angered the majority of stakeholders of the game who joined hands to stop the formation of the new league. UEFA had gone as far as to threaten to ban the players of the teams from featuring for their national teams and participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had also threatened to kick out the founding members of the European Super League from the Champions League and the Europa League. With the teams withdrawing from the ESL, there have been no updates on any possible punishments as of yet. It is being reported that the Premier League teams could face some possible sanctions or bans by the FA. However, there has been no official announcement on it.