Will Super League Teams Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea Get Banned From UCL this Season?

The news of a breakaway Super League has shocked European football over the past few days. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that 12 top European teams are set to form a Super League competition of their own, which will rival the Champions League. While the repercussions of the momentous decision won't be fully known for weeks or months, if not years, at least one member of UEFA's executive committee expects teams involved in the endeavour to start facing the consequences of their decision sooner rather than later.

Will Super League teams get banned from Champions League?

Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea are part of the 12 teams that announced on Sunday they were setting up a breakaway European Super League, a move which has drawn widespread criticism. However, the trio is still part of the Champions League along with PSG — who have not agreed to join the Super League. Real Madrid are due to face Chelsea in the UCL semi-finals while Man City are drawn against PSG.

Jesper Moller (member of the UEFA board): "Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid must be expelled from the Champions League, and I hope it happens on Friday. I hope UEFA forbids them from playing in the semi-finals." pic.twitter.com/UwfTTSmRYO — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 19, 2021

During the UEFA Executive committee meeting on Monday, Jesper Moller, the Danish FA chairman, told Danish outlet DR Sport that he expects the members of the breakaway group who remain in this season's Champions League to be removed from the competition. "There is an extraordinary executive meeting on Friday where I expect the 12 clubs to be thrown out. I think that we, who love football, have had it. Someone has to draw the line and find out which way the clubs should go. We owe it to our fans and everyone who loves football. Then we will see how to move forward with the tournament. There have to be some consequences, and, this time, I think there will be."

Florentino Perez to Chiringuito: "Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea as the other clubs of #SuperLeague will NOT be banned from the Champions League or domestic leagues. 100%, I'm sure. Impossible". ðŸš¨ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

However, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez spoke to reporters later on Monday and stated that the three Super League teams that are still in the UCL semi-finals will not be kicked out of the Champions League. It is yet to be decided whether or not PSG will be declared UCL winners, given that they will be the only team left in the competition. Arsenal and Manchester United, who have also signed up to the plans, remain in the Europa League as well and it remains to be seen what will be done with the two English sides. Man United will are due to face AS Roma in the UEL semi-finals while Arsenal are drawn against Villarreal.

UEFA vs Super League: UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin slams Super League teams

On Monday, during the UEFA Executive committee meeting, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reiterated that clubs and players involved in the proposed breakaway Super League could be banned 'as soon as possible' from all of its competitions and the World Cup. Ceferin launched a scathing attack on the plan, which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond. He said, "We're still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can. My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competition."

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Chelsea Instagram / AP