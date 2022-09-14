'Winning At Old Trafford Again': Pep Takes Dig At Man United During Reunion With Silva

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reunited with former club star David Silva after Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United by 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League last week. Silva, who currently plays for the La Liga outfit, spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium from 2010 to 2020.

Pep Guardiola takes dig at Manchester United

David Silva, who had come to Manchester to have a look at his statue at the Etihad Stadium for the first time, reunited with Pep Guardiola during his visit. After meeting the 36-year-old, the Spanish manager said, "I wasn't sure you were going to come by" before he went on to take a dig at Manchester United's expense.

Following Real Sociedad's 1-0 win against Manchester United, Pep hilariously told Silva, "Winning at Old Trafford again," to which the Spanish midfielder replied, "Yeah, another one!" referring to his wins with Manchester City at the Theatre of Dreams.

In a clip released by Manchester City's official website, Silva also spoke of the incredible job Pep is currently carrying out at Manchester City. When asked about how the team is progressing since his departure in 2020, Silva replied, "We were the first set who were tasked with trying to change the situation the club found itself in. And now they are doing really well. We all know the incredible work Pep is doing. The players are also very good. They have adapted very well."

Under Pep, Manchester City have won every major trophy barring the UEFA Champions League. Since joining the club in 2016, the former Barcelona manager has helped the Citizens win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four consecutive EFL Cups, among other trophies.

Speaking of Manchester City's success under Pep, Silva went on to add, "They are always winning the league and fighting in Europe too. That’s the last thing left to do. Everything I was told when I arrived is in the process of happening. They’ve started very well. [Erling] Haaland is scoring lots of goals, which of course is good for the team. He’s scoring in games where it’s hard to find a way through. He’s a born goalscorer, we’ve seen it in his previous clubs too, and here I’m sure he will do even better."

Manchester City have begun the new Premier League campaign on a brilliant note as they currently sit in second place with 14 points after six matches, just a point behind leaders Arsenal. Similarly, the Citizens also began their UEFA Champions League on a positive note by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in their first game.