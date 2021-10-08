With £320 Bn Net Worth, Where Do Newcastle United's New Owners Rank Among PL's Richest?

Quick links:
Image: AP
In the biggest takeover in football history, Premier League club Newcastle United has changed owners, bringing an end to an 18-month saga.
The Newcastle takeover comes after a long fight between Premier League, Amnesty International and other NGOs over allowing the Saudi Arabian backed consortium to take over the club. This also marks the end of Mike Ashley's 14-year era as Newcastle's owner.
Earlier, an initial bid of £300 million was rejected by the Premier League body due to the alleged TV piracy from the Saudi state. Since then, this had become a long-pending deal. However, after the concerns were answered by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and at Premier League's satisfaction, the green lights to go ahead with the deal was shown.
With this takeover, Newcastle United not only have the potential to disrupt the transfer market but have also impacted the list of the Premier League's richest owners. Here is where the new Newcastle United owners rank in the richest football team owners list:
With the Saudi Public Investment Fund taking over the Magpies, they became the richest owners in the English Premier League. With this, Sheikh Mansour falls to second position with £22.9 billion. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, has a net worth of £9.6 billion.
The most successful club in the English Premier League, Manchester United, has an owner with a net worth of £3.5 billion. Brentford’s owner, Matthew Benham, has a net worth of £3 million pounds which is the least amongst the Premier League clubs.
|Si.No
|Club Name
|Owners Name
|
Approx Net Worth (in pounds)
|1
|Newcastle United
|Saudi Public Investment Fund
|
320 billion
|2
|
Manchester City
|Sheikh Mansour
|
22.9 billion
|3
|Chelsea
|Roman Abramovich
|
9.6 billion
|4
|Arsenal
|Stan Kroenke
|
6.35 billion
|5
|Aston Villa
|Nassef Sawiris
|
5.3 billion
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Guo Guangchang
|
4.5 billion
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joe Lewis
|
3.6 billion
|8
|Manchester United
|The Glazers
|
3.5 billion
|9
|Crystal Palace
|Joshua Harris
|
3.36 billion
|10
|Leicester City
|Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
|
2.9 billion
|11
|Southampton
|Gao Jisheng
|
2.3 billion
|12
|Liverpool
|John Henry
|
2.14 billion
|13
|Everton
|Farhad Moshiri
|
1.9 billion
|14
|West Ham United
|David Sullivan & David Gold
|
1.62 billion
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Tony Bloom
|
765 million
|16
|Leeds United
|Andrea Radrizzani
|
344 Million
|17
|Watford
|Gino Pozzo
|
93 Million
|18
|Burnley
|Mike Garlick
|
62 Million
|19
|Norwich City
|Delia Smith & Michael Wynn-Jones
|
23 Million
|20
|Brentford
|Matthew Benham
|
3 Million