With £320 Bn Net Worth, Where Do Newcastle United's New Owners Rank Among PL's Richest?

In the biggest takeover in football history, Premier League club Newcastle United has changed owners, bringing an end to an 18-month long saga over the deal

The Newcastle takeover comes after a long fight between Premier League, Amnesty International and other NGOs over allowing the Saudi Arabian backed consortium to take over the club. This also marks the end of Mike Ashley's 14-year era as Newcastle's owner.

Earlier, an initial bid of £300 million was rejected by the Premier League body due to the alleged TV piracy from the Saudi state. Since then, this had become a long-pending deal. However, after the concerns were answered by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and at Premier League's satisfaction, the green lights to go ahead with the deal was shown. 

With this takeover, Newcastle United not only have the potential to disrupt the transfer market but have also impacted the list of the Premier League's richest owners. Here is where the new Newcastle United owners rank in the richest football team owners list:

Premier League: Where do Newcastle United's new owners rank in the richest football team owners list?

With the Saudi Public Investment Fund taking over the Magpies, they became the richest owners in the English Premier League. With this, Sheikh Mansour falls to second position with £22.9 billion. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, has a net worth of £9.6 billion.

The most successful club in the English Premier League, Manchester United, has an owner with a net worth of £3.5 billion. Brentford’s owner, Matthew Benham, has a net worth of £3 million pounds which is the least amongst the Premier League clubs.

Si.No Club Name Owners Name

 Approx Net Worth (in pounds)
1 Newcastle United Saudi Public Investment Fund

320 billion
2

Manchester City

 Sheikh Mansour

22.9 billion
3 Chelsea Roman Abramovich

9.6 billion
4 Arsenal Stan Kroenke

6.35 billion
5 Aston Villa Nassef Sawiris

5.3 billion
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers Guo Guangchang

4.5 billion
7 Tottenham Hotspur Joe Lewis

3.6 billion
8 Manchester United The Glazers

3.5 billion
9 Crystal Palace Joshua Harris

3.36 billion
10 Leicester City Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

2.9 billion
11 Southampton Gao Jisheng

2.3 billion
12 Liverpool John Henry

2.14 billion
13 Everton Farhad Moshiri

1.9 billion
14 West Ham United David Sullivan & David Gold

1.62 billion
15 Brighton & Hove Albion Tony Bloom

765 million
16 Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani

344 Million
17 Watford Gino Pozzo

93 Million
18 Burnley Mike Garlick

62 Million
19 Norwich City Delia Smith & Michael Wynn-Jones

23 Million
20 Brentford Matthew Benham

3 Million

