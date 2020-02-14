Wolves Vs Leicester City Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on a high-flying Leicester City outfit on Matchday 26 of the ongoing English Premier League. Wolves are currently ninth in the league but can move up to the sixth position with a win against the Foxes. Meanwhile, Leicester City trail second-placed Manchester City by just two points and will hope to pull off a win at the Molineux on Saturday to remain in the top four. Here are the Wolves vs Leicester City live streaming details and match preview.

Nuno Espirito Santo offers squad update ahead of Leicester City clash

"It’s about getting stronger and taking care, avoiding some kind of contact, of course.”



Nuno updates on Adama Traore's shoulder, the squad's winter break and integrating new faces.



🗣📰https://t.co/sC3QV8RsSs — Wolves (@Wolves) February 13, 2020

Tough challenge waiting for Brendan Rodgers and Co. at the Molineux

Wolves have won both their previous Premier League home matches against Leicester City by a 4-3 scoreline on both occasions. All eyes will be on the hosts as they push for a Europa League spot while Brendan Rodgers' boys aim for a UEFA Champions League spot. Jamie Vardy has failed to score in his last five Premier League matches and will hope to end that barren run when his side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Valentine's Day.

Wolves vs Leicester City live streaming details

The Wolves vs Leicester City Premier League match will be played at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening. The Wolves vs Leicester City match is set to kick-off on Friday, February 14 (February 15, 2020, 1:30 AM IST). The Wolves vs Leicester City Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Wolves vs Leicester City Premier League game on Hotstar.

Brendan Rodgers talks about his squad ahead of crucial Wolves showdown

🔹 Wilf, Wes and Jamo's fitness

🔹 'Refreshing' winter break

🔹 Ryan Bennett's arrival



What you missed from Brendan Rodgers yesterday ⤵ — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 13, 2020

