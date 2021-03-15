Wolves Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Premier League's upcoming match will feature Wolves locking horns with Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 16 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Wolves vs Liverpool live stream, team news, and other details of this Premier League encounter.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will hope for a victory in this fixture as both sides have had a poor season by their standards. Wolves are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and head into this game on the back of a 0-0 stalemate against Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have lost six of their previous seven Premier League games.

However, Liverpool have a fantastic record against Wolves as they have won 54 of 107 matches. Wolves have only managed 17 victories while the rest of the games have ended in draws. Moreover, Wolves have lost their previous eight Premier League games against Liverpool with their last victory coming in 2010. Considering the head-to-head of both the teams, we expect Liverpool to beat Wolves 2-1.

Wolves vs Liverpool team news

Ahead of the Liverpool clash, Wolves will continue to be without Raúl Jiménez, who has been ruled out for the season after suffering a head injury earlier in this season. Nuno Espírito Santo may also find himself without Daniel Podence and Marcal as they both are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked for this fixture. On the other hand, Jürgen Klopp continues to face a major defensive crisis as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are sidelined with injuries. Furthermore, Jordan Henderson is also ruled out and will not feature against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Willy Boly; Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho; Pedro Neto, Adama Traore

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live stream?

In India, the Wolves vs Liverpool game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Wolves vs Liverpool live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Wolves vs Liverpool prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.