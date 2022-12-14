World Cup 2022: 24-year-old Security Guard Dies After Serious Fall At Lusail Stadium

An unfortunate incident has taken place at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a 24-year-old security guard from Kenya passed away after a serious fall at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The organizers are currently investigating the circumstances that led to his fall, a statement from the organizers said.

Kenyan security guard passes away at FIFA World Cup 2022

According to CNN, a 24-year-old security guard from Kenya by the name of John Njue Kibue passed away after having a serious fall from the eighth floor of the stadium while on duty. The same was also confirmed by a statement released by the World Cup local organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC). Their statement read,

"On Saturday, 10 December, John Njue Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium, suffered a serious fall while on duty. Stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance."

The statement added, "We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in a hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time."

"Qatar's tournament organizers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation. We will also ensure that his family receives all outstanding dues and monies owed," the statement concluded.