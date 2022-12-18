World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina's Second Goal Vs France Leaves Mohammed Shami Stunned

Angel di Maria started the FIFA World Cup 2022 final despite not playing in the semi-final against Croatia for Argentina. But Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni decided to play the veteran winger in the all-important final vs France and it proved to be a masterstroke as Di Maria was instrumental in both the goals Argentina scored. However, it was the second goal of the FIFA World Cup final that caught the eye of all the football fans.

Angel Di Maria scores a brilliant team goal

Argentina took a 2-0 lead in the final after Di Maria finished off a superb five-pass team move in the 36th minute. The goal left Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami mesmerized.

The World Cup final is heading into extra time with Argentina and France level at 2-2. Two goals by Kylian Mbappé toward the end of the second half have put the defending champions back in the game.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.