World Cup Day 10 In Memes: USA, England & Senegal Rejoice Last 16 Spots, Qatar Humiliated

Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar concluded with the USA defeating Iran by 1-0, courtesy of Christian Pulisic’s goal. Despite the game receiving a political angle before it was played, it had no impact on Team USA as they pulled of a fantastic performance. Pulisic scored the opening goal in the 38th minute of the game and was later substituted with Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old’s effort made the American team advance to the next round of the marquee football event. After playing all three group games, the USA found themselves in the second position of the Group B standings with a win and two defeats. The USA qualified for the next round after England defeated Wales by 3-0 on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden shine for England against Wales

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford completed a brace for the no. 5-ranked team in the FIFA Rankings, as Phil Foden also made a scoring contribution. With the victory, England rose to the top of the Group B points table. England has won two games and returned with a draw so far in the tournament, which takes their points tally to seven.

Senegal through to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Round of 16

The day earlier kicked off with Senegal winning 2-1 against Ecuador, as Ismalia Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly found the net for Senegal, while Moises Caicedo scored for Ecuador. The victory powered Senegal through to the Round of 16 as they finished second in the Group A standings, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar. The Netherlands won 2-0 against the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar on Wednesday and finished as the group winners with two wins, a draw, and seven points.

Host nation Qatar's dismal form in the FIFA World Cup 2022

The day marked three teams making it to the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament while being an embarrassing day for the hosts Qatar. They returned with defeats in all three of their group-stage games and were the first team to be knocked out of the Round of 16 race. While Brazil and Portugal have already ensured spots in the Last 16 with two straight wins in the group games, USA, England, Senegal and Netherlands have also found their ways.

