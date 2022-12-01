World Cup Day 11 In Memes: Saudi Arabia, Mexico Knocked Out As Argentina & Poland Advance

The Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar concluded with four teams from Group C and Group D securing their seats in the Round of 16. While France was the first team to earn a qualification, they were joined by their Group D rivals Australia, who secured a victory against Denmark. At the same time, Poland managed to make it through despite a loss to Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

France qualify as Group D leaders despite loss to Tunisia

In their final Group D game, France suffered a 0-1 loss to Tunisia after Wahbi Khazri emerged as the only goal scorer of the match at the Education City Stadium. This was Tunisia’s third overall victory at a World Cup tournament and France still advanced into the knockouts as group winners. The defending champions were ahead of second-placed Australia in terms of goal difference.

Tunisia fans right now pic.twitter.com/Kak066OraO — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 30, 2022

Australia became the second team to qualify from Group D after their 1-0 win against Denmark. Matthew Leckie was the lone goal scorer in the fixture, as Australia advanced into the Round of 16 for only the second time. With the victory, the Aussies finished the group stage with six points in Group D, ahead of Tunisia, who had four points on their tally.

Group D of the World Cuppic.twitter.com/0qBzihSN97 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 30, 2022

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez makes headlines as Poland fire zero shots on target

Arguably the biggest matchup for Day 11 was Argentina vs Poland, which featured the great Lionel Messi going against the iconic Robert Lewandowski. While Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was brilliant while spoiling Messi’s efforts for his third World Cup 2022 goal, he failed to do the same against Argentine goal scorers Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez. Interestingly, despite the Polish side’s defeat, both Argentina and Poland made it to the knockout stage from Group C.

Szczesny just wanted to stop Messi pic.twitter.com/FODALb89A4 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 30, 2022

"Poland will win against Argentina and send Messi home." pic.twitter.com/SWUaX7ZKtk — Football Memes (@ogfootballmemes) November 30, 2022

Mexico earned a 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia in the other Group C match but were denied qualification as Poland finished second in the group due to goal difference. It is pertinent to mention that Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez found himself in the headlines for a unique reason. While Argentina fired a total of 12 shots on target against Poland, the latter failed to register a single shot on target.