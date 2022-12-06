World Cup Day 16 In Memes: Tite Does 'pigeon' Dance, Brazil Vs Croatia In Quarterfinals

Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has become the most talked about topic in the football world. The match witnessed four different Brazilian players score goals, including Neymar Jr. first goal in the current edition. With the victory, Brazil advanced into the World Cup quarterfinals, where they will now face Croatia.

Japan and South Korea knocked out of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Day 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with the Last 16 match between 2018 runners-up Croatia and Japan. While the match was tied at 1-1 after the final whistle, the football world witnessed the first penalty shootout at Qatar 2022. Croatia triumphed over the Asian side by winning the penalties 3-1.

In the group stage of the tournament, Japan kicked off its campaign with a sensational 2-1 victory over 2014 World Cup champions Germany. After losing their next game against Costa Rica by 0-1, Japan earned qualification for the Round of 16 with another 2-1 victory against 2010 champions Spain. However, their campaign came to a close after an upset loss to the Croatian side.

Japan fans waiting for this substitution pic.twitter.com/hpxsqU4g0g — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 5, 2022

Japan this World Cup pic.twitter.com/g9aU5Fbw2U — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 5, 2022

In the second fixture of the day, the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Brazil lined up against another strong Asian team, South Korea. It turned out to be an exciting clash for the football fans, as Vini Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scored four goals for the team in the first half of the team. Even Brazil coach Tite was ecstatic with the team’s performance as he joined Richarlison in his traditional ‘pigeon’ dance.

Tite nearly did the famous run after the fourth goal but had to hold himself 😅#BRA #Qatar2022 #BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/Fd3ARWogyx — Kgaugelo MPH 🇧🇷 (@KGenius247) December 5, 2022

The only thing Brazil need to work on is Tite dancing pic.twitter.com/VMN03SWzIf — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) December 5, 2022

What's next in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Meanwhile, the final round of the Last 16 games will be played on Tuesday where Morocco will face Spain and Portugal will be up against Switzerland. It is pertinent to mention that the quarterfinals are scheduled to begin on December 9, 8:30 PM IST onwards with Brazil vs Croatia match. The Netherlands will be up against Lionel Messi-led Argentina on December 10.

Whereas, England locked horns against defending champions France on December 11. The semifinal clashes are scheduled to be held on December 13 and 14. Meanwhile, the prestigious tournament will conclude with the summit clash on December 18.