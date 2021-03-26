World Cup European Qualifiers Results: Spain Held By Greece, Ibrahimovic Shines For Sweden

Following his national team return from retirement after four years, Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped his side win the opening World Cup qualifiers against Georgia. Elsewhere, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Greece, thus being forced to share the spoils in the opener. Here are the detailed World Cup European Qualifiers results and highlights.

World Cup European Qualifiers highlights: Sweden overcome Georgia challenge

Sweden had a struggling start to the game against Georgia until AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic rose onto the occasion to mark off a scintillating run with the national team. In the 35th minute, Ibrahimovic controlled a Mikael Lustig cross on his chest before flicking it over to Viktor Claesson.

Claesson displayed utmost composure as he took a touch before striking the ball past the net with goalkeeper Giorgi Loria being left red-faced. Georgia had several decent opportunities to equal up on the scoreline in the second half but could not due to a poor display in front of the goal.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Nordfeldt played a key role in denying a probable goal courtesy of his fine save. Sweden currently lead the Group B World Cup European Qualifiers table, with three points while Georgia languish at the bottom of the standings.

World Cup European Qualifiers highlights: Blow for Enrique with Greece draw

Luis Enrique's men were keen on starting off their World Cup qualification campaign with a win over Greece. But their opponents succeeded in winning a point from the away clash. Juventus striker Alvaro Morata went on to bag the lead for the Spanish national team when he controlled an exceptional cross from Koke before volleying it past the goalpost.

However, Spain could not hold on to the lead until the final whistle. In the 56th minute, Anastasios Bakasetas netted a penalty past Spanish shot-stopper Unai Simon following a foul from Inigo Martinez on Giorgos Masouras. Bryan Gil produced an impeccable display for Spain after coming on a substitute but could not put his side in the lead again.

Following the stalemate against Greece, Luis Enrique's men sit at the third spot in the Group B World Cup European Qualifiers table. The Spanish national team will next take on Georgia on Sunday, March 28, followed by the final game of the international break against Kosovo on March 31 (April 1 IST).

World Cup European Qualifiers results

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Spain 1-1 Greece

Scotland 2-2 Austria

Andorra 0-1 Albania

Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

England 5-0 San Marino

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream

SonyLIV has been mandated with the task of World Cup European Qualifiers live stream. Besides, Sony Sports Network is also the broadcast partner in the Indian subcontinent for the event. The live scores and other major developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image courtesy: Spain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter