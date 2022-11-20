Last Updated:

World Cup Live Updates: Enner Valencia Scores First Goal Of WC 2022; Ecuador Lead 1-0

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is already underway ahead of the first game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The Group A match will begin live at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 20, from the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Track Republic to get the live match scores and updates of the first game of the tournament.

Vidit Dhawan
World Cup

21:49 IST, November 20th 2022
Ecuador take lead via penalty spot

Ecuador take the lead via the penalty spot as Enner Valencia puts the ball in the back of the net.

21:39 IST, November 20th 2022
Enner Valencia's goal ruled out for offside

Enner Valencia thought he had scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 but it was overturned for offside.

21:14 IST, November 20th 2022
World Cup 2022: Qatar and Ecuador line-ups revealed

The line-ups of Qatar and Ecuador for the opening match of the World Cup 2022 have been revealed. 

 

21:04 IST, November 20th 2022
World Cup 2022: BTS singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony

South Korean singer Jung Kook performed at the opening ceremony of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 

 

21:00 IST, November 20th 2022
World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony starts in Qatar

The opening ceremony for the World Cup 2022 has begun before the kick-off between Qatar and Ecuador.  

 

20:43 IST, November 20th 2022
Qatar and Ecuador fans gather in stadium

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener between Qatar and Ecuador, fans of both teams have gathered at the stadium.

 

20:43 IST, November 20th 2022
Qatar vs Ecuador predicted line-up

Qatar probable XI: Al-Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif

Ecuador Probabal XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Porozo, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.

20:43 IST, November 20th 2022
Qatar vs Ecuador live streaming details

Fans wanting to access the Qatar vs Ecuador live streaming can tune in to Jio Cinema.

20:43 IST, November 20th 2022
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live can tune in to Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of FIFA and the two teams in contention.

