World Cup Live Updates: Enner Valencia Scores First Goal Of WC 2022; Ecuador Lead 1-0

Image: AP
Ecuador take the lead via the penalty spot as Enner Valencia puts the ball in the back of the net.
Enner Valencia thought he had scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 but it was overturned for offside.
The line-ups of Qatar and Ecuador for the opening match of the World Cup 2022 have been revealed.
Here’s how 🇶🇦 and 🇪🇨 line-up today!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
South Korean singer Jung Kook performed at the opening ceremony of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
What a performance, Jung Kook! ✨#Dreamers2022 | @bts_bighit— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
The opening ceremony for the World Cup 2022 has begun before the kick-off between Qatar and Ecuador.
La'eeb 🫶#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BmqeDmZAET— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener between Qatar and Ecuador, fans of both teams have gathered at the stadium.
The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
Qatar probable XI: Al-Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif
Ecuador Probabal XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Porozo, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.
Fans wanting to access the Qatar vs Ecuador live streaming can tune in to Jio Cinema.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live can tune in to Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of FIFA and the two teams in contention.