World Cup Playoffs: Ukraine Player Urges FIFA To Further Postpone Semi-final Vs Scotland

The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to the postponement of the Ukraine vs Scotland World Cup playoffs match last month. The World Cup playoffs match was scheduled to take place at Hampden Park on March 24, but the Ukrainian football association has asked FIFA to postpone it. Following the postponement, the winner is yet to be decided and Wales who beat Austria 2-1 in their play-off semi – are yet to find out which team they will face for a place at the Qatar World Cup in November. The winner of the FIFA World Cup playoff have been drawn alongside England, Iran and the United States in Group B. Ukraine midfielder Taras Stepanenko wants their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Scotland to be postponed again.

Qatar 2022: Ukraine midfielder Taras Stepanenko makes a request to FIFA

With the Russia-Ukraine war unlikely to stop Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taras Stepanenko has requested FIFA to postpone Ukraine vs Scotland yet again. The midfielder who played 69 times for Ukraine feels that his international teammates will not have the match fitness required to play the qualifier after the Ukrainian Premier League has been suspended since February 24, when the attempted invasion began.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Taras has said, "We don't want to be known as victims here. We are strong and capable guys, everyone is fine, and we can play 100 per cent. But the question I would ask is how can we play such an important game when you haven't played a match for such a long time?".

He further added, "Every football player knows that if you recover from an injury for a long time, no matter how much you work out in the gym and do running, you go out to play football and everything is different. The level and strength may not be enough with one match, but we will be asked to play two incredibly tough matches in maybe four days to get to the World Cup. If there is no option, then we must play. But I think it would be extremely difficult to achieve two positive results. We are hoping FIFA and UEFA recognise this and postpone the matches to give us more time to prepare.".

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea