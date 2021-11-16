World Cup Qualifiers: ARG Vs BRA Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News

Argentina are all set to take on arch-rivals Brazil in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier match at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 AM IST on November 17.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, here is a look at Argentina vs Brazil head to head record, fantasy tips, and our Dream11 team predictions for the same.

Argentina vs Brazil head to head record and match prediction

In terms of Argentina vs Brazil head to head record, the two countries have competed in 112 encounters, with the Seleção Canarinho having a slight advantage. Brazil has won 46 games with Argentina winning 41 and 25 matches ending as draws. However, the La Albiceleste won the last meeting between the two sides in the Copa America final, with Angel Di Maria scoring the only goal of the clash. In terms of our Argentina vs Brazil match prediction, we expect Tite's side to win considering their terrific form in recent games.

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-D-W-W

🎫 Which nations have qualified for Qatar 2022? Which ones have reached the final round of African qualifying and the European playoffs? What must the rest do to reach the #WorldCup?



📈 Find out and see #WCQ standings and fixtures ⬇️https://t.co/l5KCBfxURO pic.twitter.com/ZHrUeYofAc — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil team news

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will have his full squad at his disposal as no injuries have been reported. On the other hand, Brazil manager Tite will have to manage without star players such as Neymar, who picked up a thigh injury during training. Roberto Firmino is another player who is sidelined for the clash due to an injury he suffered while playing for Liverpool.

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Brazil predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior

ARG vs BRA predictions for Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Disclaimer: The ARG vs BRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARG vs BRA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.