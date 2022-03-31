World Cup Qualifiers: How Did USA Qualify For Qatar 2022 Despite 2-0 Loss To Costa Rica?

The United States Men's Football Team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite losing 2-0 to Costa Rica in their final CONCACAF World Cup qualifier match on Thursday. After beating the USA, Costa Rica finished World Cup qualifiers in fourth place and will face New Zealand in a playoff for a World Cup berth.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: How did USA qualify for Qatar despite losing to Costa Rica

Earlier, USA demolished Panama 5-1 at home in Orlando, thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Pulisic. The equation for Costa Rica ahead of the USA vs Costa Rica fixture was that they had to beat USA by six goals or more in San Jose to have a chance of qualifying.

Costa Rica in the second half scored two goals in eight minutes courtesy of Juan Vargas and Anthony Contreras, raising hopes of a miracle. However, the United States regrouped to close out the match, qualifying for Qatar 2022 on goal difference. Back in 2018, the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, after a shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago shattered their campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: USA vs Costa Rica match highlights

After a goalless first half, USA team started the match strongly in the second half and almost took the lead through Miles Robinson’s header following Christian Pulisic’s free-kick. However, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas parried away the shot, before Timothy Weah’s follow-up was blocked.

Despite the early effort from USA, it was Costa Rica who took the lead in the 51st minute. Vargas gave the lead after heading the ball into the back of the net following a corner from Brandon Aguilera. The Costa Rica team doubled the lead eight minutes later, with US goalkeeper Zack Steffen making a mistake.

The goalkeeper made a mess of a free kick directed at him to concede possession in a dangerous area. Jewison Bennette drove in a low cross and Contreras bundled in the finish from close range. That was the last effort that Costa Rica had on goal, as they were unable to make inroads against a resolute USA defence.