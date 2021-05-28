 WST Vs MLV Dream11: Western United Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Western United FC and Melbourne Victory are will square off against each other in their upcoming A-League clash on Friday, May 28. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the AAMI Park with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM IST. Let's have a look at the WST vs MLV Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

WST vs MLV Match Preview

Western United FC will head into the game following a string of poor performances which saw the hosts remain winless in their last six outings. Currently, on a five-game losing streak, they find themselves amongst the lowest-ranked teams on the A-League table slotted 10th in the standings. Western United FC have registered just eight wins from 23 games while playing out four losses and suffering from 11 defeats this season. With 28 points against their name, the hosts boast a massive 13 points lead over Melbourne Victory and will be hoping to shrug off their poor form and bounce back onto the winnings way on Friday.

Melbourne Victory on the other hand will head into the game as the 11th ranked team on the A-League table having registered just 4 wins while playing out three draws and suffering from 17 defeats this season. With15 points against their tally, the visitors find themselves just one point away from being the last ranked team on the Australian league standings. Heading into the game following a seven-game winless run that included five straight defeats, Melbourne Victory will be hoping to turn around their fortunes with a win over Western United.

WST vs MLV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. Gestede or A. Diamanti

Vice-Captain - B. Berisha or J. Butterfield

WST vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R. Scott

Defenders – A. Durante, S. Roux, T Imal

Midfielders – J. Brimmer, A. Diamanti, J. Butterfield, D. Pierias, C. McManaman

Strikers – B. Berisha, R. Gestede

WST vs MLV Dream11 Prediction

We expect Western United and Melbourne Victory to play out a draw and predict both teams to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Western United 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above WST vs MLV Dream11 prediction, WST vs MLV Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs MLV Dream11 Team and SAN vs CRU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result