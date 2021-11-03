Xavi Wants Another Barcelona Icon To Join His Coaching Staff At Camp Nou: Reports

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who reportedly has agreed to take over as Barcelona boss is keen to rope in former teammate Carles Puyol as a part of his backroom staff.

🚨A Xavi Hernández le encantaría contar con Carles Puyol para su nuevo proyecto en Can Barça. El entrenador de Terrassa considera que es importante recuperar el carácter y la identidad acompañado de figuras históricas del club azulgrana. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/uj9VnaDOHp — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) October 31, 2021

As per reports, Xavi is expected to bring his own backroom staff to Barcelona if he is appointed by the club. The Spain legend feels that the former Barcelona captain's presence at the club could be a massive boost for the team, especially the youngsters.

As per Spanish media outlet Sport, Xavi also wants to bring his brother Oscar and Sergio Alegre as assistant managers along with Ivan Torres (physical coach). The trio is currently a part of the manager's backroom staff at Al-Sadd SC.

Joan Laporta: I've always said Xavi will be Barca's coach one day

Although no deal has been finalized, Xavi is Barcelona's top priority and has been linked with the vacancy. During a discussion recently, Barcelona president Joan Laporta sounded confident about bringing Xavi but insisted that the club does have other options to fall back to should they not manage to appoint Xavi.

"I have always said one day [Xavi] will be Barca's head coach but I don't know when. We have great references about Xavi at Al Sadd. All our reports about Xavi are positive. We can talk a lot about Xavi, but I cannot give you more details. He is in all the papers, but we also have other options." Laporta was quoted as saying by BBC.

The La Liga giants have had a disappointing start to the season and currently find themselves 9th in the La Liga table. The team have also lost two and won one of their three UEFA Champions League games and if they do not recover from here, they might end up in the UEFA Europa League at the end of the group stages.

The team are due to play Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League tonight before locking horns against Celta Vigo in the league this Saturday.

