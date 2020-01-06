Zinedine Zidane Meets Almeria's Owner Who recalls The Infamous Headbutt On Marco Materazzi

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are doing well this season in the Spanish LaLiga. They find themselves level with Barcelona at this stage of the competition. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are in Saudi Arabia at the moment as they prepare to take part in the Spanish Super Cup. Ahead of the Real Madrid vs Valencia game, Zinedine Zidane met with former teammate Guti and new Almeria club owner - Turki Al-Sheikh.

Zinedine Zidane meets with former teammate Guti and Almeria owner Turki Al-Sheikh

Almeria owner pokes fun at Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt incident at 2006 FIFA World Cup

Turki Al-Sheikh, who is the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, met with Zinedine Zidane to talk about the Frenchman's health and future business prospects. Zinedine Zidane gifted Turki Al-Sheikh a signed Real Madrid jersey with his name and the number he wore during his time as a player for Los Galacticos. Prior to that, the Almeria club owner poked fun at Zinedine Zidane with a cheeky post on Twitter in which he tagged former Italy defender - Marco Materazzi. Al-Sheikh recalled Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the caption, "it was hard, no? Arab blood!" Marco Materazzi replied saying that he hoped to see Al-Sheikh soon while Zidane saw the lighter side of things and laughed the incident off.

Can Zinedine Zidane add to his Champions League trophy tally with Real Madrid?

ON THIS DAY: In 2016, Zinedine Zidane was appointed manager of Real Madrid.



He is the only manager in history to win three consecutive Champions League finals. pic.twitter.com/1L1wADnjm6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2020

