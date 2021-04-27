Zidane Vs Tuchel Head To Head: Which Manager Has A Better Record?

13-time winners Real Madrid will take on Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night. The match will be played at the Estadio Di Stefano and will kick off at 9:00 PM local time on April 27 (12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28). With just hours remaining for the much-awaited clash of two of Europe's top teams, here is a look at the Zidane vs Tuchel head to head record and the UCL live stream details.

Zidane vs Tuchel head to head

Zinedine Zidane has a lot to prove against Thomas Tuchel as the German is the only coach whom Zidane has faced at least thrice and not beaten. When it comes to Zidane vs Tuchel head to head, the Chelsea boss has beaten the Real Madrid boss once with three games ending all square.

The two managers first faced off in the group stage of the 2016/17 Champions League, the year when Real Madrid went on to win the double. Although Los Blancos did not drop points too often that season, they yet surprisingly drew twice against Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, the Bundesliga side also took the top spot in the group and had two more points than Madrid.

The two bosses were at it again when their sides met in the 2019/20 Champions League group stages, though this time Tuchel was in charge at PSG. The Ligue 1 side beat Real Madrid comfortably at the Parc des Princes before the two sides played out a draw at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. In total, Zidane has faced as many as 35 coaches thrice or more since taking the job at Real Madrid, and Tuchel is the only manager who he has failed to beat. Moreover, Tuchel is the only coach with whom Zidane does not have a better head to head record.

Champions League semi-finals: Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Real Madrid arrive into this match on the back of a stellar 17-match (12W 5D) unbeaten run as they have not lost a game since the beginning of February. Moreover, Zidane's men have kept four consecutive clean sheets. Meanwhile, Chelsea are on an outstanding run of their own as Tuchel's side have lost just two games in the last 21 games (14W 5D) and have kept a remarkable 16 clean sheets. Considering the form of the two teams, our Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction is 0-0.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea?

In India, the Real Madrid vs Chelsea game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD. The UCL live stream for all games will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.