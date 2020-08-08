Zidane's Stellar Champions League Run Ends, Suffers First Elimination As Real Madrid Coach

Zinedine Zidane's scintillating managerial record with Real Madrid could not survive a Pep Guardiola masterclass at the Etihad with Manchester City knocking out the Los Blancos from the Champions League Round of 16. With the defeat, Zidane has been eliminated for the first time in the Champions League as a manager, a run that lasted three seasons, winning three silverware in all.

Also Read | Gareth Bale did not want to play against Man City, claims Zidane ahead of crunch UCL match

Champions League results: Raphael Varane commits two mistakes

Real Madrid could not overturn the first leg 2-1 deficit at the Etihad with Man City ensuring a berth in the final eight of the competition. Raheem Sterling netted the opener as early as 9 minutes after a defensive debacle from Raphael Varane. However, Karim Benzema soon headed in the equaliser after a sensational cross from Rodrygo.

With the aggregate score at 3-2, the game appeared wide open at the half-time break. However, Gabriel Jesus bagged the lead in the 68th minute, with a Varane howler while defending at the back. With the aggregate score ticking at 4-2, it was almost impossible for Zidane's men to clinch a victory away from home.

Also Read | Manchester City beats Real Madrid to reach Champions League quarter finals

Zidane's Real Madrid record comes to an end

The Los Blancos failed to score again in the game, with Zidane finally getting eliminated for the first time in his decorated Champions League managerial career. Although Zidane's Real Madrid record comes to an end, he has already achieved immense success, achieving the unique record of winning three successive Champions League titles.

Also Read | Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? Man City vs Real Madrid team news

Several records Zidane wouldn't be proud of

Interestingly, the defeat against Man City was the first such instance since the 2008-09 season when Real Madrid have lost out in both the legs of the knockout stage. Back then, the Spanish champions were defeated by Liverpool over two legs. With the poor display, Varane also became the first Real Madrid defender to commit two errors leading to goals in the Champions League at least since the 2007-08 season. Nevertheless, Zidane winds up the season with two trophies in his bag, winning the Spanish Super Cup as well as the LaLiga.

Also Read | Man City vs Real Madrid prediction, live stream, H2H, Champions League Round of 16 preview

Image courtesy: AP