Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes First Player To Score 50 Serie A Goals For Both Inter, AC Milan

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't stopped breaking records in football, despite reaching the age of 38. The Swede striker scored a brace against Sampdoria to bag a 4-1 victory for his side on Matchday 37 of Serie A 2019-20. He has now netted 50 times for the Rossoneri, although encompassing two stints with the club, becoming the first player to do so with both the Milan-based clubs.

AC Milan news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stats with Inter Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoys the privilege of having played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan. The striker first joined Inter in 2006 after Juventus were relegated to the second-tier of the Italian competition. During his three-season stay with the Nerazzurri, Ibrahimovic managed 88 appearances, while netting 57 times in the Serie A. His tally stands at 66 goals in 117 appearances across all competitions.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan stats

After a two-season stint with Barcelona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was loaned out to AC Milan in 2010, followed by his permanent signing the very next season. He scored 42 goals in 61 Serie A games back then, with 56 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions. He later joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after two seasons with AC Milan, followed by stints with Manchester United and Los Angeles FC.

In January this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan on a short-term contract lasting until the end of the season. Since his move to Italy, Ibrahimovic has managed 17 Serie A appearances, netting nine times in all. His brace against Sampdoria took his tally to 51 goals for AC Milan, becoming the first player ever to achieve the 50-goal milestone with the two Milan clubs in Serie A.

Serie A standings update

Apart from a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Rafael Leao also netted once each to edge past Sampdoria. Although Kristoffer Askildsen netted once for Sampdoria, the game ended 4-1 in favour of Milan. The victory ensures a Europa League berth for Milan, occupying the sixth spot in the Serie A standings. Milan have a game left in Serie A against Cagliari. However, a victory will still mean that Milan stay-put sixth in the Serie A standings with fifth-placed Roma having a four-point lead.

