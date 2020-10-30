Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gives COVID-19 Warning In Typical Style, Urges Fans To Be Responsible

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent a loud and strong message to fans about following health guidelines to beat COVID-19. The 39-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 last month that saw him miss several matches for Milan. Ibrahimovic spent time in quarantine but managed to make his return just in time for Milan derby, that took place at the start of the month. He scored a brace as AC Milan beat Inter, 2-0.

COVID Italy: Zlatan's strong message for fans

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now wasting no time in imparting wisdom to his fans about dealing with COVID-19. In typical Zlatan style, the former Man United striker sent a message for his fans on Instagram, urging them to wear masks at all times and keep following social distancing guidelines.

"The virus challenged me and I defeated it," Zlatan said, in a video posted to his Instagram handle. "But you are not Zlatan. Do not challenge the virus. Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win.”

Ibrahimovic echoed the same message in the caption, writing, "Remember to wear a mask, keep your distance and protect those around you, always. We win!"

Since the Zlatan COVID return, the 39-year-old scored two braces as he helped AC Milan beat Inter before helping them to a 3-3 draw against AS Roma. The Swedish striker has started the 2020-21 campaign in hot form as he leads the Serie A scoring charts with six goals to his name. Inter striker Romelu Lukaku closely follows with five goals.

On Thursday, Ibrahimovic missed a penalty during Milan's Europa League group stage encounter with Sparta Prague. Fortunately for the club, the Ibrahimovic penalty miss did not end up costing them as the Rossoneri scored a comfortable 3-0 win to remain atop their UEL group with two wins in two matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan for a second spell in January 2019, calling time on his stint in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy. His return to AC Milan has worked like magic, as Milan were one of the most consistent sides in Italy during the backend of last season and have started this season with the same intensity. They are the current Serie A leaders with 13 point in five matches (four wins and one draw). AC Milan will be back in Serie A this weekend, facing a trip to Udinese on Sunday.

(Image Credits: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram)