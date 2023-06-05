Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from professional football at the age of 41 years and took part in his retirement tribute after the match against Verona. The Swedish footballer played for AC Milan from 2019-2023 before being part of the club in 2010 to 2012.

However, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was giving his retirement speech in the San Siro Stadium, the crowd sitting in the stands started to boo him. The 41-year-old former footballer didn't spare them and gave a perfect response. Replying to the fans booing in his farewell speech, Ibrahimovic said, “Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me."

"The first time we arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. From my heart, I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for the whole life and It's time to say goodbye to football, not you", Zlatan Ibrahimovic said in his retirement speech.

"I used to be scared when journalists asked by about my future, but now I can accept it, I'm ready. I've been doing this all my life, football made me a man. It allowed me to know people I otherwise would never have known, I've travelled the world thanks to football. It's all thanks to football", Zlatan Ibrahimovic said to the reporters.

Before this week AC Milan management had announced that Ibrahimovic will leave the club as it had been an injury-ravaged season for the Swedish forward. This proved to be the end of his career, despite the claim that he would continue playing the following season. The ex-Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star has made just four appearances this season, the last coming against Udinese on 18 March.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a marathon football career that lasted over town decades. Ibrahimovic has been a part of many big football clubs like Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint Germain.