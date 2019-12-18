Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Reunite With Ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti At Everton?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a free agent ever since he opted against a contract renewal with MLS side LA Galaxy. Since then, the former Sweden talisman has been linked with a return to Serie A with Napoli, Bologna and AC Milan all keen for his signature. But recent transfer rumours from Europe have suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could well be on his way to English Premier League club - Everton.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 'advanced talks' with Everton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was part of the Paris Saint-Germain squad when Carlo Ancelotti was the coach of the Ligue 1 side. It was rumoured that Carlo Ancelotti wanted Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Napoli when the former was a coach in Naples. Since his acrimonious exit from the Serie A club, Carlo Ancelotti had been linked with Premier League clubs - Everton and Arsenal - who are both without a permanent manager since the last few weeks. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Ancelotti is close to penning a big-money deal with Everton and reportedly wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be his first signing at Goodison Park.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reunite with former PSG boss - Carlo Ancelotti

