The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Reunite With Ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti At Everton?

Football News

Recent reports from Italy suggest that former PSG forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be reunited with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at Everton in January.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a free agent ever since he opted against a contract renewal with MLS side LA Galaxy. Since then, the former Sweden talisman has been linked with a return to Serie A with Napoli, Bologna and AC Milan all keen for his signature. But recent transfer rumours from Europe have suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could well be on his way to English Premier League club - Everton.

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?

Also Read | El Clasico: 5 players who could play their first 'Clasico' as Barcelona host Real Madrid

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 'advanced talks' with Everton 

 

Also Read | Neymar Jr has a classy answer to questions regarding his exit from Barcelona in 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was part of the Paris Saint-Germain squad when Carlo Ancelotti was the coach of the Ligue 1 side. It was rumoured that Carlo Ancelotti wanted Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Napoli when the former was a coach in Naples. Since his acrimonious exit from the Serie A club, Carlo Ancelotti had been linked with Premier League clubs - Everton and Arsenal - who are both without a permanent manager since the last few weeks. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Ancelotti is close to penning a big-money deal with Everton and reportedly wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be his first signing at Goodison Park.

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reunite with former PSG boss - Carlo Ancelotti

 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES