Zlatan Ibrahimovic May Miss UCL Clash Versus Liverpool Due To Problem In Achilles: Report

The UEFA Champions League is back this week with an exciting set of fixtures lined up. While all eyes will be on the Barcelona vs Bayern match on day 1, day 2 will feature Liverpool taking on old rivals AC Milan, in what will be a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 UCL finals. With the iconic rivalry set to resume this weekend, a piece of upsetting news came out of the Milan camp.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly injured ahead of the Liverpool clash at Anfield. The AC Milan striker is believed to be suffering from problems in his Achilles tendon, thereby likely to rule him out for the September 15 clash. With the Swedish striker out, Oliver Giroud is likely to replace him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to miss Liverpool clash

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the clash against Liverpool at Anfield due to problems with his Achilles tendon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Liverpool-Milan tomorrow night. He has problems with Achilles tendon and he’s not gonna be part of the UCL match at Anfield. 🚨🇸🇪 #ACMilan #Ibrahimovic #LFC #UCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2021

Liverpool boss believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a top striker

While speaking at his press conference ahead of the UCL clash against AC Milan, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp complimented Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his all-around abilities. Klopp said, "He has incredible technical abilities. He can score incredible volleys - heading. He always used the things which were left in his body in the perfect way. When you understand the game, you can play the game in different circumstances. He can pass the ball. He can use all situations in the game. That has impressed me most." With the Swedish forward having been complimented by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, one can understand how big of a loss he would be to AC Milan if he is unable to play.

While Klopp went on to appreciate Zlatan for his qualities, he insisted that AC Milan will not be too worried as they have top options to replace him. "What a player (Zlatan). Wow. He's a man for exceptional moments in the game. If he's not playing, Giroud will play. All really good players," added the Liverpool boss. The Liverpool vs AC Milan match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 16.