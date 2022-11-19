Zlatan Takes Well-timed Dig At Rooney Over Cristiano Ronaldo's 'I'm Better Looking' Claims

After being presented with the Player Career Award at the Globe Soccer Awards, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a hilarious interaction with former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney. The 41-year-old looked at Rooney and jokingly asked if he looked good at the event. Ibrahimovic's interaction with Rooney comes after the former England captain has been all over the news recently due to his ongoing row with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

After Rooney had criticised Ronaldo earlier in the year for his behaviour at Manchester United, the Portuguese international hit back at him by stating that he does not understand the criticism and assumed that it came because he perhaps had 'better looks' and was 'still playing at a high level' unlike the 37-year-old.

Ibrahimovic has hilarious interaction with Rooney

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic received the Player Career Award at the Globe Soccer Awards, he was asked how he was, to which he replied, "I'm sharp as a knife." He then went on to ask the interviewer if he looked good before putting forward the same question to former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney. On hearing Ibrahimovic's comments, the crowd present at the awards ceremony burst into laughter.

As for the award, Ibrahimovic received it after playing football at the highest level for more than two decades. The 41-year-old Swedish international, who has been out of action since May due to knee surgery, highlighted that he is not thinking about hanging up his boots anytime soon as he is keen on making a comeback. "I feel good, I hope to be back very soon," said Ibrahimovic at the event in Dubai.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Wayne Rooney?

In his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this past week, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back in responding to Wayne Rooney's recent criticism of him as he said, "I don’t know why he [Rooney] criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

With Ronaldo also raising massive concerns about his relationship with Manchester United, it remains to be seen if the 37-year-old would still be a Red Devils player after the FIFA World Cup 2022 ends in Qatar.