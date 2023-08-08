Asian Games: Indian Men's Hockey Team Clubbed Alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh In Group A

The Indian men's hockey team has been clubbed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and will play the big-ticket match on September 30 in the Asian Games, while the women's side has South Korea and Malaysia among others in its pool.

Placed in Group A, besides Pakistan, the Indian men have Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan against whom they will begin their campaign on September 24.

While the women' side, who are also in Pool A, will be up against Hong Kong and Singapore besides South Korea and Malaysia.

The Indian women will start their campaign against Singapore on September 27.

The Group B in men's section comprises South Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia, while the women's teams in Group B will comprise of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

After playing Uzbekistan, the Indian men's side will lock horns with Singapore on September 26 and Japan on September 28 before rounding off their group campaign with games against Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 30 and October 2 respectively.

All hockey matches will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China. The men's final will be played on October 6, while the women's title clash will be held the very next day.