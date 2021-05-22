Last Updated:

ENG-W Vs USA-W Dream11: England Women Vs USA Women Prediction, Team And Top Picks

ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11: England Women (ENG-W) and USA Women (USA-W) will collide in the upcoming game of the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League on Saturday.

England Women (ENG-W) and USA Women (USA-W) will collide in the upcoming game of the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League on Saturday, May 22 at 3:30 local time (8:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London, England. Here is our ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 team.

ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Preview

England Women are currently at the sixth spot of the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League standings with fourteen points. Hollie Pearne-Webb and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning and losing three games each (five draws). USA Women, on the other hand, are at the basement (ninth) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all of their past seven games.

ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 schedule

  • England date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 3:30 PM
  • India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London, England

 

ENG-W vs USA-W squads

England Women: Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Sarah Evans, Anna Toman, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Leah Wilkinson, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (c), Shona McCallin, Sabbie Heesh, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon, Amy Costello, Isabelle Petter, Fiona Crackles

USA Women: Lauren Moyer, Danielle Grega, Alyssa Parker, Miranda Rigg, Taylor West, Amanda Magadan (c), Linnea Gonzales, Mary Beiler, Alexandra Hammel, Nicole Woods, Karlie Heistand, Laura Hurff, Haley Randall, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Margaux Paolino, Madeleine Bacskai, Kelsey Briddell, Ali Campbell

 

ENG-W vs USA-W top picks

  • England Women: Anna Toman, Sarah Robertson, Lily Owsley
  • USA Women: Ali Campbell, Taylor West, Margaux Paolino

ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: Kelsey Bing
  • Defenders: Anna Toman, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Ali Campbell
  • Midfielders: Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Taylor West
  • Forwards: Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter, Margaux Paolino

 

ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that England Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction, ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 Team and ENG-W vs USA-W Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

