Ex-India Captain Awestruck As Japan Player Scores '360 Degree' Goal In ACT Final; Watch

The 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy concluded on Wednesday in Dhaka with South Korea defeating Japan in a shoot-out to earn the gold medal, while India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in the match for the third and fourth place to finish the tournament with the bronze medal. Japan finished the tournament with the silver medal as the final went into a shoot-out, following a 3-3 tie at the end of four quarters. South Korea got the better of Japan in the shoot-out as Ryoma Ooka and Seren Tanaka were the only scorers for Japan, while Lee Jung-jun, Ji Woo-cheon, and Hwang Tae-il and scored in the shoot-out for Korea.

Viren Rasquinha is in awe of a stunning 360-degree goal by the Japanese player

Meanwhile, Ryoma Ooka’s effort to score in the shoot-out required a special effort from the player, as he scored the 360-degree goal by deceiving the Korean keeper. Dribbling the ball towards the goal post, Ooka rotated himself 360 degrees almost twice, before striking the goal. On witnessing the goal, former Indian skipper Viren Rasquinha was awestruck, as he took to his official Twitter handle to express his thoughts on the same. Rasquinha tweeted about the goal and hailed the players of this generation for having such magnificent skills. Adding that no coach will teach these skills, Rasquinho said, “Just hours and hours of practice along with the immense guts (huge probability of going wrong and looking like an idiot) to actually execute it in the final of a tournament”.

The skills that players have these days!!! 😳😳😳 No coach will teach these skills. Just hours and hours of practice along with the immense guts (huge probability of going wrong and looking like an idiot) to actually execute it in the final of a tournament https://t.co/Dnn4kZsX6V — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 23, 2021

Highest goal scorers of the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy

Earlier in the first match of the day, India faced Pakistan for the second time in the tournament, having won against them in the league stage. India took an early lead in the bronze-medal match, as Harmanpreet Singh scored his eighth goal of the tournament by opening the goal tally of the match. He finished as the second-highest goal scorer of the tournament, following Jan Jong-hyun’s tally of 10 goals. Dilpreet Singh scored a total of five goals for India, while Akashdeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh scored three goals each.

